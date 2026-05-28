Case comes amid major investigations, court cases involving figures tied to Spain’s two main parties

Pedro Sanchez’s brother goes on trial as corruption cases pile pressure on Spanish government Case comes amid major investigations, court cases involving figures tied to Spain’s two main parties

The brother of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appeared in court Thursday at the start of a trial over alleged irregularities linked to his hiring by a provincial government in southwestern Spain.

At the opening of proceedings in Badajoz, David Sanchez’s lawyer argued the case had “rotten roots” and described the investigation as a politically motivated “fishing expedition” based on inaccurate press reports and flawed allegations, according to Spanish media.

David Sanchez faces corruption charges for allegedly using his brother's power to obtain a public job that was created for him.

The case was brought by the pressure group Manos Limpias alongside other right-wing and far-right organizations, including the conservative Popular Party and Vox.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers have both requested acquittal, while private prosecutors are seeking a three-year prison sentence for David Sanchez and former Socialist regional leader Miguel Angel Gallardo.

The case comes amid mounting political pressure on Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist government over several separate corruption investigations.

On Wednesday, Spain’s Civil Guard sought documents from the headquarters of the ruling Socialist Party in an investigation into alleged disinformation campaigns targeting anti-corruption investigators and judges.

Last week, former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, a close ally of Pedro Sanchez, was formally named as a suspect in an investigation linked to the €53 million ($59 million) state bailout of airline Plus Ultra during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pedro Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez, also faces a separate corruption-related investigation that the prime minister has repeatedly described, like the case against his brother, as politically motivated.

- Main opposition party also faces major corruption trial

Spain’s conservative Popular Party is also facing a major corruption trial linked to the so-called Operation Kitchen Scandal.

Former Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz is set to appear in court Thursday, accused of helping orchestrate a covert police operation aimed at stealing sensitive information from former Popular Party treasurer Luis Barcenas to prevent him from revealing evidence that could implicate leaders and obstructing investigations into the party’s alleged secret accounting system.

Anti-corruption prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence and a 33-year ban from public office for Fernandez Diaz over alleged cover-up, misuse of public funds and privacy-related offenses.

Barcenas was already condemned to 29 years in prison for managing the Popular Party’s illegal accounts.