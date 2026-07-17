Paris-Toulouse night trains delayed up to 6 hours after track obstruction Some passengers transferred to TGV high-speed train after overnight disruption in southern France

France's Intercites overnight rail services between Paris and Toulouse were delayed by up to nearly six hours on Friday after an obstruction was reported on the tracks near Gourdon in the southern Lot department, according to French broadcaster BFM TV.

French railway operator SNCF said the Toulouse-Paris service was expected to arrive in the French capital nearly six hours behind schedule, while the Paris-Toulouse service faced a delay of more than four hours because of the incident.

Some passengers were transferred to the nearby city of Cahors before continuing their journey to Paris by TGV high-speed train.

SNCF said the disruption was caused by an "obstacle on the tracks" and had not confirmed the nature of the obstruction.