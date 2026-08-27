Over 12 Russians suspected of buying Finnish citizenship Russian citizens suspected of obtaining citizenship through fake employment arrangements, fraudulent language tests

More than 12 Russian citizens are suspected of buying Finnish citizenship through fake employment arrangements and fraudulent language tests, broadcaster Yle reported Thursday.

Finnish police and the Border Guard reportedly suspect that an individual arranged fake employment relationships for foreign nationals, allowing them to apply for residence permits and citizenship.

At least 12 Russian citizens are suspected of having obtained Finnish citizenship on false grounds, while applications from five others were still being processed.

The activity may have continued for more than 20 years, with the main suspect reportedly establishing several companies in southeastern Finland since 2003.

An investigation launched in 2024 revealed that the main suspect, together with accomplices, allegedly took Finnish-language proficiency tests and completed Finnish-language study modules on behalf of other people.

Applicants for Finnish citizenship are required to demonstrate proficiency in either Finnish or Swedish.

Authorities noted that the applicants would not have had a genuine chance of obtaining Finnish citizenship without the alleged scheme.

They also suspect both the applicants and the main suspect of aggravated fraud, while the investigation covers suspected aggravated forgery and aggravated accounting offenses.

