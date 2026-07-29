Over 1,300 households left without power amid wildfires in France while blazes ease in Spain

Over 1,300 households left without power amid wildfires in France while blazes ease in Spain Over 1,300 households left without power amid wildfires in France while blazes ease in Spain

The wildfires that have been ravaging France and Spain for days, burning thousands of hectares and forcing evacuations, began to ease on Wednesday, while over 1,300 households were left without power in southwestern France.

French grid operator Enedis announced that 1,370 households were left without power in southwestern France, primarily in Landes and Gironde departments, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

In Gironde, the prefecture announced that the wildfire remained stabilized in the morning although several flare-ups occurred and were brought under control overnight.

The prefecture noted that the night was calm while over 2,000 firefighters remain mobilized to secure the still-active fire perimeter and extinguish the remaining hotspots.

It said that 126 firefighters have been injured since the start of the fire in Gironde.

Meanwhile, a fire in the southeastern Var department was contained Tuesday after burning nearly 4,800 hectares (11,861 acres).

In the southwestern Landes department, up to 350 firefighters remain deployed although the fire was contained Monday after 3,600 hectares (8,896 acres) burned.

Gironde and Var are among the 65 departments that were placed under orange alerts due to a high risk of forest fires for Wednesday.

National weather service Meteo-France also issued orange alerts across 16 departments as a new heat wave is expected.

Laurent Trevisani, deputy CEO of the rail operator SNCF, said that it will take the company several days to restore train service even after they received the green light from the prefecture. Due to the Landes and Gironde fires, high-speed train services have been suspended around southern Bordeaux until further notice.

Meanwhile, BFMTV reported that 11 people were brought before a judge in Bordeaux between last Thursday and Tuesday in connection with the fire in Gironde.

In Spain, the forest fire in the Sierra Oeste region of Madrid remained stable overnight without any flare-ups, according to daily El Pais.

Firefighting efforts still continue to control the active fires in the Madrid region, Avila, Toledo, Castellon, and Almeria, as Spain is also bracing for another heat wave.

Residents of 15 municipalities in Madrid and Avila returned home late Tuesday, while 9,000 residents in Castellon and 6,000 residents from 11 municipalities in Toledo were also allowed to return.

Speaking in Madrid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reaffirmed that the government is in control of the fires in Madrid and Avila.

Sanchez noted that the evolution of both fires continued to be favorable while warning that the next few hours will be decisive to consolidate the fire perimeter and prevent flare-ups in the face of a new heat wave.

Meanwhile, the Vall d'Uixo forest fire in Castellon continued to rage out of control as authorities revised the estimated burned area down from more than 10,000 hectares (24,711 acres) to 9,300 hectares (22,981 acres).