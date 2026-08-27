Norwegian King’s health condition ‘very serious’: Royal House

Norway’s King Harald V is in a “very serious” condition after his health deteriorated, the Norwegian Royal House announced Thursday.

The 89-year-old monarch has been receiving treatment at Oslo University Hospital’s Rikshospitalet since Aug. 17 for hemolytic anemia, a condition in which red blood cells are destroyed faster than the body can replace them, Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported.

The Royal House provided no further details about his condition.

Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon canceled their scheduled engagements as other members of the royal family gathered at the hospital.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Princess Astrid were also seen arriving at the hospital.

King Harald had received cortisone treatment before his hospitalization, but a buildup of fluid required further hospital care, according to NRK.

Hemolytic anemia can force the heart to work harder, while bacterial infections and medication side effects may place additional strain on older or otherwise vulnerable patients.

Royal commentator Ole-Jorgen Schulsrud-Hansen described the announcement as worrying, noting that the Royal House typically uses measured language.

“When they use such strong words, we must take those words for what they are worth,” he said.

King Harald, who ascended the throne in 1991, is Europe’s oldest reigning monarch.