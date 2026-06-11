Police warn social media is fueling unrest, water cannon to be deployed as fears grow among ethnic minority communities following a stabbing in Belfast

Northern Ireland far-right riots leave 12 police officers injured as 16 arrested after second night of disorder Police warn social media is fueling unrest, water cannon to be deployed as fears grow among ethnic minority communities following a stabbing in Belfast

Twelve police officers have been injured and 16 people arrested following a second night of far-right rioting in Northern Ireland prompted by a serious knife attack in Belfast.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said police had seen significant coordination relating to the violence on social media from both inside and outside Northern Ireland.

"We will bring you to justice," he said in a message to those behind the disorder. "That toxicity is what's bringing people out onto the streets and it needs to stop."

Police said there was no evidence to suggest the violence was being coordinated by loyalist paramilitaries. However, Henderson added that if that proved to be the case, "we will not be shy to investigate."

He said officers were closely monitoring activity online and would take action against those found to have broken the law.

"I want to say directly to the big social media companies, if you're hosting material content on your sites that is encouraging disorder, that needs to stop," he said.

Henderson warned that water cannon would again be deployed on Thursday night, alongside additional police officers and public order dogs.

He said patrols around hospitals would also be increased to reassure healthcare workers. Warning of the consequences for those involved in the unrest, Henderson said the stakes were "very high."

"You're going to put young people at risk of becoming part of the criminal justice system," he said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said a sense of fear "has spread amongst ethnic minority people" following the violence.

The trade union Unison said a nurse with "a different skin colour" was chased into the Ulster Hospital by four masked men.

The unrest follows a serious knife attack in Belfast.

On Wednesday, a 30-year-old man originally from Sudan appeared in court charged with attempted murder over the attack, which caused significant injuries to the 44-year-old victim Stephen Ogilvie, including the loss of his left eye.