Antonio Costa says Coalition of Willing also plays role in talks, stresses EU interests will be defended by bloc's institutions

No mediator role in Ukraine talks; direct channels to Moscow needed: EU Council chief Antonio Costa says Coalition of Willing also plays role in talks, stresses EU interests will be defended by bloc's institutions

European Council President Antonio Costa said Friday that the European Union does not intend to act as a mediator in potential Ukraine-Russia peace talks, but must establish direct channels to Moscow to communicate its positions and security interests.

Speaking at a news conference following a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, Costa stressed that any future negotiations must remain the responsibility of Ukraine, underlining that “only President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the legitimacy to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine.”

"The European Union is not and will not intend to be mediators. The European Union is on Ukraine's side ... What I'm doing through my office is to establish a diplomatic channel because we cannot depend only on others to interpret Russian messages and we must be able to convey directly to Russia our own messages," he said.

He also emphasized that different diplomatic formats are complementary rather than competitive, and that the Coalition of the Willing and its leaders will also need to have a role in what concerns security guarantees.

"But in what concerns the European Union's interests will need to be defended by the European Union institutions," Costa added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that EU leaders agreed to extend sanctions on Russia from six to 12 months, a move she said sends a "very strong message" to Moscow.

On trade, she warned of rising imbalances with China, citing a significant increase in imports and a record trade deficit, arguing that the EU must combine "de-risking, not decoupling" with stronger defensive instruments to protect its industrial base.

Costa added that the bloc is working to strengthen its economic resilience and strategic autonomy in response to growing external pressures.

EU leaders are advancing work on a future European budget starting in 2028, he said, alongside initiatives aimed at boosting competitiveness, simplifying investment frameworks, and strengthening industrial policy.

Middle East

Von der Leyen also addressed broader Mideast developments, praising the interim agreement between the United States and Iran as a "breakthrough" and an important opportunity to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

"This crisis has underscored an important lesson: We must not allow the global economy to be held hostage. We need to develop other routes and corridors," von der Leyen said, referring to the months-long blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and possible alternate routes.

Von der Leyen added that along these lines the EU will deepen engagement with partners in the Gulf and beyond, adding that the issue will be on the agenda at upcoming meetings with Gulf states.

She emphasized that developments in Lebanon remain "deeply concerning," underlining that "a stable and sovereign Lebanon" is essential for regional stability.

"It is important that Israel respects both the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Lebanon," she said, adding that the European Union supports efforts toward de-escalation and long-term stability in the region.

Despite a new peace deal in the Middle East which explicitly includes Lebanon, this week Israeli bombing of Lebanon has continued.