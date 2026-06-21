Radar fault at Skyguide triggered by last-minute airspace restriction causes temporary closure, flight delays

No-fly zone disrupts Zurich Airport due to US-Iran talks held in Switzerland Radar fault at Skyguide triggered by last-minute airspace restriction causes temporary closure, flight delays

A no-fly zone, introduced due to US-Iran talks held at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, disrupted operations at Zurich Airport after triggering a technical fault at air traffic controller Skyguide, the company said on Sunday, according to Swissinfo.

Skyguide said the restricted airspace was activated at the last minute after the decision to hold US-Iran talks at the resort was taken on Saturday.

The activation caused a disruption affecting radar systems at the Dubendorf control center and Zurich Airport control tower.

Due to the technical incident, Skyguide closed airspace east of Bern for several hours.

At Zurich Airport, no takeoffs were possible for part of the morning, according to an airport spokesperson. Landings continued until 6.45 am (0445GMT).

Aircraft already on approach were exempt from the restrictions, while delegations attending the talks were able to land as planned.

Skyguide stressed that safety was ensured at all times.

Air traffic was gradually restored from 7.45 am (0545GMT), and operations have since returned to normal.

As a precaution, a slight reduction in overflight capacity will remain in place until 8 am (0600GMT) Monday.

Skyguide said the impact is expected to be minimal.

The US and Iranian delegations arrived in Switzerland for technical negotiations under a memorandum of understanding signed on Wednesday to end the months-long Middle East armed conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks in Burgenstock are led by US Vice President JD Vance, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, and Araghchi on the Iranian side, under Pakistani mediation.