Imports from illegal Israeli settlements consist mainly of agricultural products, including avocados, dates, oranges, grapes, and fresh herbs

Netherlands to ban imports from illegal Israeli settlements starting in September Imports from illegal Israeli settlements consist mainly of agricultural products, including avocados, dates, oranges, grapes, and fresh herbs

The Netherlands will begin enforcing a ban on imports from illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories on Sept. 22, Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen told parliament on Tuesday.

Companies trying to bypass the restrictions will also face prosecution as of that date, according to Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws.

The Dutch government considers the settlements in the occupied territories to be in violation of international law and says the measure is intended to prevent trade from contributing to their continued existence.

Imports from the settlements consist mainly of agricultural products, including avocados, dates, oranges, grapes and fresh herbs. The measure will also cover products from the occupied Golan Heights, a region known for wine production.

Annual trade involving the affected territories is estimated to be worth tens of millions of euros, although its exact value is difficult to determine.

Restrictions in individual countries rather than EU-wide ban

According to RTL Nieuws, some occupiers evade existing rules by presenting products as originating from Israel rather than the occupied territories.

A majority in the Dutch parliament had long called for a ban on imports from illegal settlements, and the previous government pledged last summer to take action.

The current government announced the measure in May and sought an urgent opinion from the Council of State. Berendsen said that opinion did not require changes to the sanctions decree, allowing it to enter into force in September.

A policy in place since 2006 that discourages Dutch companies from doing business contributing to the construction or maintenance of settlements will also remain in effect.

The Netherlands is among a growing number of EU countries introducing national restrictions as member states remain divided over a bloc-wide ban.

Belgium approved a similar import ban on July 18, while Spain and Slovenia have also adopted such measures. Ireland’s parliament passed its own prohibition on July 15.