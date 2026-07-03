Authorities say nautical center remains closed until further notice

Nearly 950 hectares burned as wildfires continue across southern France Authorities say nautical center remains closed until further notice

French authorities continued battling multiple wildfires across southern regions of the country on Friday, with nearly 950 hectares burned in the Aude department.

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said state resources had been fully mobilized to respond to the fires, with approximately 2,000 firefighters deployed alongside civil security teams and aerial firefighting aircraft.

"The question we can ask ourselves is whether we need more resources. The answer is certainly yes," Bregeon said in an interview with France 2 television.

In the Aude department, a wildfire near Pouzols-Minervois, which has been burning for two days, has affected around 950 hectares, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Officials said weather conditions had improved from the previous day and that the fire's perimeter was now under control, describing the situation as "evolving favorably."

Around 500 firefighters remained deployed overnight to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was expected to visit the Aude department later Friday as firefighting operations continued.

Elsewhere in southern France, authorities said the wildfire in Lancon-Provence, in the Bouches-du-Rhone department, had been under control since Thursday evening.

In the Pyrenees-Orientales department, officials said a fire that swept through the port area of Canet-en-Roussillon on Thursday had been contained.

Local authorities said access to the nautical center would remain restricted until further notice despite the fire being under control.

Another wildfire that started in Sainte-Marie-la-Mer before spreading to Canet-en-Roussillon was also reported to be contained on Friday morning.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said nearly 7,000 wildfires had broken out and 8,700 hectares (about 21,500 acres) had burned across France since the start of the fire season.

