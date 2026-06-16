'We must further strengthen our ability to respond to Russia's provocations reaching our territories,' Kallas says

NATO remains 'cornerstone' of collective defense: EU foreign policy chief 'We must further strengthen our ability to respond to Russia's provocations reaching our territories,' Kallas says

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that NATO remains the “cornerstone” of collective defense for allies and continues to lead operational military activities, while stressing that EU efforts are increasingly focused on strengthening overall defense readiness and resilience, particularly along the eastern flank.

Addressing the European Parliament plenary session on Russia’s alleged “unacceptable provocative actions and drone incursions” into Romania, the Baltic states and Finland, Kallas warned that Europe is facing an unprecedented wave of hybrid threats, including cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, sabotage and recent drone incidents.

She cited recent cases of drone incursions into EU airspace and an incident in Romania where a drone carrying explosives reportedly crashed into a residential area, calling the developments “reckless acts” that underline what she described as a growing security threat to EU citizens and regional stability.

Kallas argued that such actions appear designed to weaken public support for Ukraine and test European resolve, stressing the need to strengthen Europe’s ability to respond to provocations.

“We must further strengthen our ability to respond to Russia’s provocations reaching our territories. We also need to advance our counter-hybrid agenda,” she said, adding that the EU must enhance situational awareness, resilience of critical infrastructure and rapid attribution of hostile acts.

She also called for improved cost-effective air defense solutions, saying: “We must invest in cheap interceptors to protect our citizens. Shooting a €1 million ($1.16 million) interceptor missile at a drone that costs €3,000 ($3,480) is not sustainable.”

Highlighting ongoing initiatives such as drone capability cooperation led by Latvia, Croatia and the Netherlands, Kallas said cooperation with Ukraine is providing valuable operational experience.

She also welcomed progress on EU counter-drone action plans and increased defense spending across member states, while stressing that “much more is needed.”

As NATO prepares for its upcoming summit in Ankara, Türkiye, Kallas emphasized that EU-NATO cooperation remains essential to closing capability gaps and reinforcing deterrence.

“NATO remains the cornerstone of collective defense of its allies and leads the operational military activities. The EU’s initiatives enhance overall defense readiness and resilience, in particular on the eastern flank,” she said.

“The EU and NATO must work hand in hand in responding to the incidents, strengthening deterrence and countering hostile narratives through strategic communication,” Kallas added.