'Political support needs to be underpinned by concrete military and practical support,' Mark Rutte says

NATO chief says allies must do more to sustain Ukraine's battlefield momentum 'Political support needs to be underpinned by concrete military and practical support,' Mark Rutte says

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday stressed that a "strong and independent Ukraine" remains essential for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area, urging allies to translate political commitments into concrete military support.

Speaking at the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels, Rutte said support for Kyiv must go beyond declarations and be backed by practical assistance.

"A strong, independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area, we need to ensure that we do everything we can to back these words up," he said.

"Political support needs to be underpinned by concrete military and practical support," he added.

Rutte said battlefield momentum was shifting in Ukraine's favor, crediting both Ukrainian leadership and sustained backing from partner countries.

"Now is the time for us to get behind this momentum," he said, adding that allies must ensure Ukraine has the capabilities needed to continue defending itself.

The NATO chief further urged allies collectively "to do more" to support Ukraine and share the burden more equally.

Ahead of the alliance's summit in Ankara, he said efforts would focus on making support for Ukraine "adequate, predictable and sustainable."

Rutte urged participating countries to align their contributions with Kyiv's three top priorities: air defense systems, drones and extended-range ammunition.

The meeting took place after a NATO defense ministers gathering earlier in the day.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth departed Brussels following the ministerial session, with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge A. Colby joining the Ukraine Defense Contact Group virtually on behalf of Washington.