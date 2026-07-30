Alliance says joint air and ground defenses activated after missile landed in eastern Poland during overnight attack on Ukraine

NATO chief discusses Russian missile violation of Polish airspace, reaffirms alliance support Alliance says joint air and ground defenses activated after missile landed in eastern Poland during overnight attack on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Thursday that the alliance stands in solidarity with Poland after a Russian missile violated the country's airspace.

"Discussed with (Polish premier) @donaldtusk the violation of Poland’s airspace by a Russian missile. Poland and #NATO activated their air and ground defences," Rutte said through US social media company X.

"We stand in solidarity with Poland and will continue to strengthen our readiness to defend against any threat, including missile attacks," he added.

Rutte described the airspace violation as “yet another reckless act by Russia and a dangerous consequence of its war against Ukraine.”

Earlier Thursday, in a statement sent by email to TVP World, a NATO spokesperson said: “In response to a Russian missile of currently unknown type that entered Polish airspace and later crashed into Polish territory - one of many missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine overnight - NATO and Poland activated their air and ground defences.”

Meanwhile, NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe spokesperson Martin L. O'Donnell told Anadolu in a written statement that the activated response involved two NATO fighter jets, Polish F-16 aircraft, an Airbus A330 tanker from NATO's Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Unit, a Polish Saab 340 airborne early warning and control aircraft, and a Polish Mi-24 helicopter.

O'Donnell said NATO remains in "close contact" with the Polish authorities regarding the airspace violation.

He added that Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich discussed the alliance's response with Polish Chief of the General Staff Gen. Wieslaw Kukula earlier Thursday, while the investigation into the incident continues.

He also reiterated that NATO remains committed to defending allied territory, saying the alliance will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the security of its member states.

The missile came down near the village of Tarnawa-Kolonia, roughly 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the Ukrainian border, where it left an impact crater estimated to be about 10 meters (33 feet) wide, TVP World reported.

Polish authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to the report, said preliminary findings indicate the object was likely a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, although investigators are still working to conclusively determine its type and origin.

He added that there was no evidence Poland had been deliberately targeted and said the missile landed in an uninhabited area, resulting in no casualties or property damage.

Tusk also noted that the Polish military had been prepared to intercept the missile had it continued deeper into Polish airspace.

The incident occurred during a large-scale Russian missile and drone barrage against western Ukraine, which prompted Poland to deploy fighter aircraft to safeguard its airspace, according to TVP World.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on X that a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile had crossed into Polish airspace, "violating NATO airspace," while Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the weapon is used exclusively by Russia's strategic aviation forces.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian side on the claims.

*Serife Cetin contributed to the story from Brussels.