Exact cause of deaths unknown, the institute said it is 'very likely' heat played role, says National Institute for Public Health and the Environment

More than 900 excess deaths recorded during heat wave in Netherlands: Report Exact cause of deaths unknown, the institute said it is 'very likely' heat played role, says National Institute for Public Health and the Environment

More than 900 more people than expected died in the Netherlands during an extreme heat wave between June 22 and July 5, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), public broadcaster NOS reported on Wednesday.

The exact cause of death is unknown, but the agency said it is "very likely" that the heat played a role. Most of those who died were aged older than 80.

The RIVM said older people are particularly vulnerable during periods of extreme heat because their organs function less effectively, they sweat less and are more likely to become dehydrated. People with chronic heart, vascular and lung conditions also face a higher risk as heat can worsen symptoms.

The institute said poor air quality during the heat wave added to the health risks for vulnerable people.

Excess mortality was recorded across all regions of the Netherlands, with the highest number of deaths in the south and east, where temperatures were the highest. While deaths increased across all age groups, the sharpest rise was among those aged 80 and older.

Between June 22 and 28, there were 586 excess deaths, more than 100 higher than the initial estimate.

A further 325 more deaths than expected were recorded between June 29 and July 5, reflecting what the RIVM described as the heatwave's "aftereffect" in which people die from heat-related complications after temperatures have fallen.

The heat wave was the first time the Dutch weather service, the KNMI, issued its highest warning level for dangerous weather because of extreme heat. The alert was not issued during record temperatures in 2019.