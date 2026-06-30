Excess deaths recorded in 17 administrative areas placed under orange alert in late May

More than 300 excess deaths recorded in France during May heat wave Excess deaths recorded in 17 administrative areas placed under orange alert in late May

At least 300 excess deaths were recorded during the heat wave that hit France in May, the public health agency said on Tuesday.

The agency said the deaths were recorded in 17 administrative areas, or departments, that had been placed under orange alert due to an early heat wave that hit the country in late May, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

It said most of the deaths involved people aged 75 and over, with 230 excess deaths recorded in that age group.

"These initial estimates, established three weeks after the end of the episode, are based on all-cause mortality data and have not yet been consolidated," it said.

The agency said the May heat wave exposed a population "not accustomed" to such high temperatures at that time of year and stressed the need to implement management and prevention measures to reduce the effects of heat on the public.

"The intensification of extreme heat events under the influence of climate change is having measurable and serious effects on public health," it added.