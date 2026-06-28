Europe is 'fastest-warming continent on Earth,' warming at twice the global average, with around 150 million people currently living under extreme heat, Ghebreyesus says

More than 1,300 excess deaths linked to Europe’s heat wave since June 21, WHO chief says Europe is 'fastest-warming continent on Earth,' warming at twice the global average, with around 150 million people currently living under extreme heat, Ghebreyesus says

More than 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded across Europe since June 21 as extreme heat grips the continent, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday.

"More than 1300 excess deaths have been recorded since 21 June linked to high temperatures in Europe,"Ghebreyesus said on US social media company X.

He noted that Europe is "the fastest-warming continent on Earth," warming at twice the global average, with around 150 million people currently living under extreme heat.

"Hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling," he further said, warning that climate change is making once-rare heat waves increasingly frequent.

"Driven by climate change and global warming, the phenomenon of the 'once-in-a-generation' heat wave is now occurring nearly annually. We were warned," he said.

Tedros described heat stress as a "silent killer," noting that European homes, workplaces and schools were not designed to withstand such high temperatures.

He said the WHO is working with member states and partners to strengthen preparedness, prevention and health system responses to extreme heat.