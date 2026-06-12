More Palestinians killed in West Bank since 2023 than in previous 17 years, Oxfam says Aid group cites UN data showing rise in deaths, displacement, movement restrictions across occupied territories

More Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces or occupiers in the West Bank between 2023 and the end of 2025 than during the previous 17 years combined, according to an analysis published by international aid organization Oxfam.

Citing data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Oxfam said that 1,244 Palestinians, including 268 children, were killed in the West Bank from 2023 through 2025.

By comparison, 1,036 Palestinians, including 225 children, were killed between 2006 and the end of 2022, according to the analysis.

“The mounting killing of civilians in the West Bank is tragic and horrifying,” said Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam International's humanitarian policy lead.

“While the eyes of the world have been on Gaza, attacks in the West Bank have been accelerating,” she said.

The analysis also found that nearly 46,000 Palestinians were displaced in the West Bank during the last three years due to military operations, violence by occupiers, demolitions and access restrictions.

According to Oxfam, this compares with just over 13,000 people displaced during the previous 14 years combined.

The organization said restrictions on movement have also increased, with 925 obstacles now affecting movement across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Oxfam said more than one in five Palestinians killed over the 20-year period covered by the data were children.

According to Oxfam, more than 540 settler attacks were recorded during the first three months of 2026, while 33 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,200 displaced.

The organization said its findings were based on OCHA data and called for measures to address the humanitarian situation in the occupied West Bank and protect civilians.

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, Palestinian officials say Israeli measures aimed at annexing the West Bank have intensified, including home demolitions, forced displacement, and settlement expansion.

About 500,000 illegal Israeli occupiers live in illegal settlements across the West Bank, while another 250,000 live in settlements built on Palestinian land in occupied East Jerusalem, according to Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlement group.

Israeli forces and occupiers have killed at least 1,169 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured more than 12,600, and detained around 23,000 since October 2023, Palestinian figures showed.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.