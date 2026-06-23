'Country most interested at the moment seems to be Canada as an observer; we are fully open to it,' says Guido Crosetto

More countries could join UK-Italy-Japan fighter jet project: Italian defense minister 'Country most interested at the moment seems to be Canada as an observer; we are fully open to it,' says Guido Crosetto

More countries could be invited to join the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) to develop a next-generation fighter jet, Italy’s defense minister said on Tuesday.

TGCAP brings together Britain’s BAE Systems, Italy’s Leonardo and Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries through the Japan Aircraft Industrial Enhancement partnership. The countries aim to field the new aircraft by 2035.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said Canada was involved as an observer and suggested expansion could help reduce costs.

“The country most interested at the moment seems to be Canada as an observer; we are fully open to it,” Crosetto told reporters in Rome.

“If Germany or other countries, or Saudi Arabia, were to come in, we would be completely willing, because the more there are, the greater the chances of creating something and bringing down costs,” said Crosetto, a key ally of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Germany and France earlier this month agreed to abandon a separate joint plan to develop a next-generation combat aircraft, following long-running disagreements between the defense firms involved.

The UK-Italy-Japan program is seen as one of the world’s most ambitious efforts to design a sixth-generation fighter jet, with potential partners still under discussion.