Sandu says European integration is the way Moldova can safeguard its sovereignty, democracy and security

Moldovan president calls for unity in achieving goal of EU accession Sandu says European integration is the way Moldova can safeguard its sovereignty, democracy and security

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday called for unity in achieving the goal of accession to the EU, as the country marked the 36th anniversary of the Declaration of Sovereignty, state news agency Moldpres reported.

“Just like our parents and grandparents, 36 years ago, we must be united and work with dignity and courage to successfully accomplish this national objective – the European integration of the Republic of Moldova,” Sandu said in a video statement.

She said Moldovans have the duty to defend and preserve their sovereignty, independence, and peace, and that they are doing so through European integration.

Sandu argued that Moldovans will be able to feel safe and strengthen their democracy only in the EU, claiming that her country is “truly building its own destiny.”

“The path we are on, that of European integration, has its beginnings in the courage of our parents and grandparents who, on June 23, 1990, decided to break away from the Soviet regime,” Sandu said.



She accused Russia of “never fully” respecting Moldova’s sovereignty and independence, and of trying to “destroy” Ukraine’s sovereignty “through bombs and crimes.”

Sovereignty Day in Moldova marks the adoption of the Declaration of Sovereignty by the parliament of the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic, part of what was then the Soviet Union.

Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted candidate status in June the same year. Accession negotiations formally opened in 2024.

On Monday, Brussels hosted the second EU-Moldova summit, adopting a joint statement that highlighted partnership between the 27-member bloc and Moldova has continued to grow stronger and reiterated that the "future of Moldova and its citizens is within the European Union."