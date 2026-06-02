Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone incident in neighboring Romania Moldova expresses 'full solidarity' with Romania, says Foreign Ministry

Moldova on Tuesday summoned Russia’s ambassador over a drone crash last week in neighboring Romania that injured two people.

A statement by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry on Telegram said that Chisinau handed a note of protest to the Russian side, condemning Moscow over the incident and arguing that it was caused by a Russian drone.

The statement said that such actions represent a “direct consequence” of the Russia-Ukraine war and generate “serious risks for regional security and the safety of citizens.”

“The Republic of Moldova expresses its full solidarity with Romania and with the affected persons,” it added.

The statement urged Russia to end its war in Ukraine and withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory.

Moldova’s statement came as a drone, which Romanian authorities claimed was Russian, struck a 10-story apartment block in the city of Galati last Friday.

The same day, Romania summoned Moscow’s ambassador in Bucharest, while President Nicusor Dan announced that Russia’s Consulate General in Constanta would be closed and declared the Russian consul general in the southeastern Romanian city persona non grata.

In response to the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Romania to conduct an investigation, pointing out that Ukrainian drones had previously crossed into Finland, Poland and the Baltic states, initially triggering accusations against Moscow before investigations produced different conclusions.