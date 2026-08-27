Presidents of Moldova, Ukraine and Romania meet to discuss energy cooperation, infrastructure, security and European integration on sidelines of event

Moldova marks Independence Day with military parade in capital Chisinau Presidents of Moldova, Ukraine and Romania meet to discuss energy cooperation, infrastructure, security and European integration on sidelines of event

Moldova marked its Independence Day with a military parade in Chisinau on Thursday.

"Today Moldova marks 35 years of independence. Those who won it did their duty. Ours is to grow the country they created. We honour them, we celebrate what we have built together, and we keep walking firmly towards the European Union," President Maia Sandu said on US social media company X.

On the sidelines of the parade, the presidents of Moldova, Ukraine and Romania met to discuss energy cooperation, infrastructure, security and European integration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram he held a trilateral meeting with Sandu and Romanian President Nicusor Dan during his visit to Moldova, saying the gathering on Independence Day carried "significance beyond symbolism."

The three leaders discussed joint work in the energy sector, infrastructure linking their countries, the development of security capabilities and their countries’ European integration, he said.

“It is important that we are together like this — Ukraine, Moldova and Romania,” Zelenskyy said. “On Moldova’s Independence Day and just a few days after Ukraine’s Independence Day. And this is much more than simple symbolism.”

Moldova declared independence from the Soviet Union on Aug. 27, 1991. The country has increasingly deepened ties with the EU in recent years and is a candidate country since 2022.