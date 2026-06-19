Italian premier says US president’s claims 'completely made up' as new clash signals tensions between US, EU allies

Meloni 'begged me' for a photo: Trump's comments spark political backlash in Italy Italian premier says US president’s claims 'completely made up' as new clash signals tensions between US, EU allies

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday pushed back forcefully against US President Donald Trump's claim that she had “begged” him for a photo at the recent G7 summit, in remarks that triggered political backlash in Italy.

“Some things deserve an immediate response. Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up — I am frankly stunned,” Meloni said in a video posted on social media.

“I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way with his allies — it’s not the first time. I can only say it is regrettable that he does not show the same determination toward the enemies of the West, toward the enemies of the United States,” she added. “But there is one thing he must remember: I and Italy never beg.”

The dispute follows comments Trump made in a phone interview with Italian television La7 in which he said Meloni had insisted on taking a photo with him at the summit and that he agreed only reluctantly.

“She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly ... I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her,” Trump said, according to La7, which didn’t publish the audio of the phone conversation with its US correspondent.

The transcribed remarks prompted strong reactions in Italy, with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceling a planned visit to the United States.

“Trump’s serious and offensive words toward Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offend all of Italy. For this reason, I have decided to cancel my visit to the United States scheduled for June 21 and 22,” Tajani wrote on US social media company X.

The episode signals growing tension between the Italian and US leaders, who had previously maintained close ties. Meloni was the only European leader invited to Trump’s inauguration last year. ​​​​​

Trump has also clashed with Italy and other European allies in recent months over foreign policy and security issues. He criticized Rome for refusing the US use of an air base in Sicily during the Iran conflict, accusing Italy of not being helpful and suggesting Meloni had “changed.”

He also drew criticism in Italy after attacking Pope Leo XIV over his stance on the war, comments Meloni publicly defended, adding to frictions with European partners.

More broadly, Trump has a history of sharp public criticism of allied leaders, including disputes with European partners over defense spending, trade and foreign policy, often accusing them of taking advantage of the US or failing to do enough to support shared security goals.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Meloni had initially sought to play down any tensions after the G7 summit, saying relations with Trump remained unchanged and there were no “recriminations.”