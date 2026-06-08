In addition to existing plants as long as they remain safe, nearly 60% support construction of next-nuclear power plants

Majority of Swiss favor nuclear energy: Survey In addition to existing plants as long as they remain safe, nearly 60% support construction of next-nuclear power plants

The majority of the Swiss population is in favor of nuclear energy, according to a new survey.

The survey conducted by the Association for the Promotion of Applied Social Research (GFS.bern) institute, showed that 79% of respondents want to continue operating nuclear power plants as long as they remain safe, news outlet Swiss Info news reported on Monday.

Additionally, 59% support the construction of next-generation facilities.

Saying that the popularity of nuclear power reflects a growing fear of electricity shortages, the outlet said the research found that most people still opt for renewables to cope with the shortage.

“Security of supply is a major issue in Switzerland in 2026. We are wondering at whether renewable energies will be sufficient. We are therefore looking for alternatives, and nuclear power is one of them,” Urs Bieri, a political scientist at gfs, told public broadcaster RTS.

Patrick Berstchy, the director of Networks at Romande Energie, also told RTS that energy issues are currently at the forefront of Swiss concerns.

He stressed the importance of expanding renewable energy, improving energy storage capabilities, and accelerating the development of new power plants.

“We mustn’t pit different forms of energy against each other. We’ll need them all,” he added.