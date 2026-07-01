Majority of French in favor of abolishing juvenile sentence reduction: Survey 85% support removing juvenile sentence reduction for 16, 17-year-olds

A poll conducted for the French broadcaster BFMTV revealed on Wednesday that a majority of French people support abolishing the juvenile sentence reduction.

The Elabe poll showed that more than eight in 10 French people supported abolishing the principle of juvenile sentencing reduction that allows minors to receive lighter sentences than adults.

Meanwhile, 85% supported removing the principle for 16- and 17-year-olds, including 66% who strongly favor the move, while 75% back the same measure for those aged 13 to 15.

While the principle of the juvenile sentencing reduction means those under the age of 18 receive less severe penalties than adults, respondents want such minors to be tried and sentenced as adults.

Besides, 85% of respondents also supported penalizing parents and called for "criminal and financial penalties for parents when their minor child commits acts of delinquency."

"This measure enjoys broad support across all segments of the population and among voters of all political affiliations, although it is particularly popular among those aged 65 and over," the poll said.