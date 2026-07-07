Deal aims to build ATACMS in Germany as European allies seek to boost missile stocks, fill capability gaps

Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall sign deal to co-produce ATACMS missiles in Europe Deal aims to build ATACMS in Germany as European allies seek to boost missile stocks, fill capability gaps

By Ayhan Simsek

BERLIN (AA) - Lockheed Martin and Germany’s Rheinmetall have signed a memorandum of understanding to move toward co-producing US-made ATACMS missiles in Europe, the companies said Tuesday.

The announcement, made during the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum in Ankara, Türkiye, outlines plans for a joint venture that would establish what the partners called “the first European centre of excellence for the manufacturing, integration and distribution of ATACMS across NATO and allied European forces.”

ATACMS — short for the Army Tactical Missile System — is a surface-to-surface missile designed to be launched from ground-based rocket artillery systems, providing long-range strike capability.

“This partnership marks a watershed moment for European security and allied industrial cooperation,” said Jay Pitman, president of Lockheed Martin International, adding that combining Lockheed Martin’s missile experience with Rheinmetall’s manufacturing base would help “deliver combat-proven capabilities faster and more efficiently to our allies.”

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said the plan is to establish production at Rheinmetall’s Unterluess site in northern Germany.

“Our aim is to strengthen the defense capabilities of Germany and Europe,” Papperger said. “By establishing ATACMS production at Rheinmetall’s Unterluess site, we are creating new capabilities for Germany and Europe, securing supplies for our customers and strengthening our autonomy in defense policy.”

The companies said the effort has support from the US and German governments and is intended to respond to what they described as immediate European demand for locally produced munitions.

Rheinmetall said a rocket motor factory at Unterluess is nearing completion, with production of rocket motors and guided missile components “scheduled to begin as early as 2027.”

The planned co-production comes as European allies seek to take on greater responsibility within NATO and close long-standing military capability gaps, while the US has announced plans to reduce troop levels in Europe and shift more strategic attention to the Indo-Pacific.