Under new rules, Russian will no longer be used at international events, in planning documents, advertising materials or on official websites run by ministry institutions and state-owned enterprises

Latvian Culture Ministry orders end to Russian use in official cultural activities Under new rules, Russian will no longer be used at international events, in planning documents, advertising materials or on official websites run by ministry institutions and state-owned enterprises

Latvia's Ministry of Culture has instructed institutions and state-owned companies under its authority to stop using Russian in official activities.

According to the LETA news agency, the directive, issued by Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis, aims to remove Russian from the public sphere across organizations affiliated with the ministry.

Under the new rules, Russian will no longer be used at international events, in strategic planning documents, advertising materials or on official websites operated by the ministry's institutions and state-owned enterprises.

The Ministry of Culture said the move was based on constitutional provisions establishing Latvian as the country's sole official language, as well as a Constitutional Court ruling issued on March 30.

Officials said the changes would not affect professional artistic activities involving works originally created in Russian.

Institutions covered by the directive have been given until July 30 to implement the new requirements.

Parliamentary Secretary Ivars Abolins said in a social media post that some integration projects promoting the use of Russian or using it as an intermediary language would also be reviewed.

The decision comes amid broader debate over the place of Russian in Latvia's public sphere. The Mikhail Chekhov Riga Russian Theatre in the capital Riga had previously drawn criticism after displaying Russian-language advertising on the exterior of its building.