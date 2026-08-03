- Interior minister expected to present plan for EU-funded return centers outside bloc, according to ANSA news agency

Italy to propose Albania-style migrant hubs at EU meeting after Ceuta crisis - Interior minister expected to present plan for EU-funded return centers outside bloc, according to ANSA news agency

Italy will propose the creation of EU-funded migrant hubs outside the bloc, modeled on its centers in Albania, at Tuesday's emergency meeting of EU interior ministers following the migration crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, according to ANSA news agency.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi is reportedly expected to propose the establishment of new centers for the repatriation of irregular migrants, financed by the EU and located mainly in Africa.

Countries that could potentially host the hubs include Rwanda, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Libya, Mauritania, Egypt, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Montenegro and Ethiopia.

The proposal came after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government suspended Schengen-related arrangements with Spain for one month following the mass arrival of migrants in Ceuta.

Italy is also expected to call for the strict implementation of the EU's Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) program, which links tariff benefits for developing countries to their cooperation in readmitting citizens residing illegally in the EU.

Meanwhile, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares renewed his criticism of Rome's response to the Ceuta crisis.

"There have been governments that did not rise to the occasion. The Italian government was one of them," Albares told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

He said Spain had supported Italy during previous migration crises on the island of Lampedusa.

"This is what we demand from our European partners,” he added.

