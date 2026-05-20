Foreign Ministry says Rome reserves right to evaluate appropriate political initiatives, including at European level

Italy summons Israeli ambassador over treatment of Gaza-bound flotilla activists, demands release of citizens Foreign Ministry says Rome reserves right to evaluate appropriate political initiatives, including at European level

Italy summoned Israel's ambassador to protest the treatment of activists involved in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla and demanded the immediate release of nationals still being held, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia, summoned Jonathan Peled and conveyed the Italian government's "strong protest" over the matter, according to a statement from the ministry.

During the meeting, Guariglia requested the immediate release and swift return to Italy of all Italian citizens still detained.

Reiterating Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani's position, Guariglia said the events were "unacceptable," particularly as the individuals involved were unarmed and had no violent intentions.

"He also highlighted the gravity of the intervention in international waters and expressed strong outrage at the images released in recent hours," the statement said.

The ministry added that Italy reserves the right to consider appropriate political initiatives, including at the European level.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Tajani criticized the incident.

"The images of Israeli (National Security) Minister (Itamar) Ben-Gvir are unacceptable. It is unacceptable that these protesters, including many Italian citizens, are subjected to this treatment that violates their human dignity," they said in a joint statement.

The Italian government said it was taking immediate steps at the highest institutional levels to secure the release of Italian citizens involved in the incident.

Rome also demanded an apology over the treatment of activists and what it described as disregard for its explicit requests.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also wrote on the US social media platform X that Ben-Gvir's actions do not serve Israel’s interests.

"We take pride in other things, Minister. We take pride in having always treated your fellow citizens with respect, and we are not in the habit of arresting people in international waters. Rather, we rescue them when they need help," Crosetto added.

The remarks came after a video posted by Ben-Gvir on social media showed detained activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.