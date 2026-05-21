Italy requests EU to sanction Israeli minister Ben-Gvir over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists Request comes due to 'unacceptable acts committed against Flotilla'

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced Thursday having requested the EU to impose sanctions against Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over his treatment of Global Sumud Flotilla activists.

Tajani said through US social media company X that he had formally asked EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to include the adoption of sanctions against Ben-Gvir on the agenda of the next meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He noted that the request comes in response to "the unacceptable acts committed against the Flotilla, seizing the activists in international waters and subjecting them to harassment and humiliation, in violation of the most basic human rights."