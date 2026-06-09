'For Iran and Lebanon, we ask that the negotiations underway in these hours continue without uncertainty, without new military actions,' Italian foreign minister says

Italy, Poland seek closer coordination on major crises in Europe, Middle East 'For Iran and Lebanon, we ask that the negotiations underway in these hours continue without uncertainty, without new military actions,' Italian foreign minister says

Italy and Poland are seeking closer cooperation on key security and foreign policy challenges in Europe and the Middle East, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday following talks with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski.

In a statement on X, Tajani said Rome and Warsaw want to work together on the major crises affecting both regions and improve coordination between the two countries.

"I spoke with my Polish colleague Radoslaw Sikorski: Italy and Poland want to work together on the main crises in Europe and the Middle East," Tajani said.

He said both countries aim to play a more prominent role in addressing regional challenges and strengthening their diplomatic coordination.

Regarding the Middle East, Tajani said Italy and Poland support ongoing negotiations involving Iran and Lebanon and urged all parties to avoid further military escalation.

"For Iran and Lebanon, we ask that the negotiations underway in these hours continue without uncertainty, without new military actions that move us away from the real final result, a peace that is vital for the region and for Europe," he said.

On Ukraine, Tajani said Italy and Poland jointly reiterated their call on Russia to move toward substantive negotiations aimed at ending the war.

"Together we reaffirm our request to Russia: finally move to a genuine negotiating phase," he said.

Tajani added that the issues would be discussed with European Union partners during the bloc's Foreign Affairs Council meeting scheduled for June 15 in Luxembourg.