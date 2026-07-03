Rome calls for further talks before backing measure

Italy joins Bulgaria in opposing EU sanctions on Russian Patriarch Kirill: Report Rome calls for further talks before backing measure

Italy has joined Bulgaria in opposing an EU proposal to sanction Russian Patriarch Kirill, Bulgarian news outlet Novinite reported Friday, citing European diplomats.

Italy reportedly raised objections to the proposed sanctions on Patriarch Kirill as part of the bloc's 21st package of measures against Russia, which would bar him from entering the EU.

While Bulgaria had already voiced opposition to sanctioning the religious leaders, Italy also stressed reservations and called for further discussions before supporting the measure.

One European diplomat reportedly said Italy's objections stemmed from the Vatican's position and concerns over the broader implications of sanctioning the spiritual leader of a Christian church.