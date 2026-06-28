African anticyclone, known as Caronte, expected to bring hottest conditions of current heat wave, with temperatures forecast to reach 39-40C

Italy braces for peak of heat wave as temperatures near 40C, disruptions spread African anticyclone, known as Caronte, expected to bring hottest conditions of current heat wave, with temperatures forecast to reach 39-40C

Italy faced the peak of an intense heat wave on Sunday, with temperatures approaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several regions, prompting emergency measures, service disruptions, and growing health concerns across the country.

An 82-year-old tourist from Rome died after falling ill on a beach in Marina di Grosseto shortly after coming out of the water, with high temperatures believed to have been a contributing factor, Ansa News reported.

The African anticyclone, known as Caronte, was expected to bring the hottest conditions of the current heat wave, with temperatures forecast to reach 39-40C (102.2-104F) in Tuscany and parts of the Po Valley, according to weather service iLMeteo.it.

Northern Italy continued to register record-breaking temperatures. Bolzano experienced its hottest June night on record, with temperatures remaining above 25.4C (77.7F), while inland areas of Sardinia saw temperatures climb to 40-41C (104-105.8F).

The extreme heat also disrupted public life and cultural events. In Genoa, the panoramic lift at the city's Old Port was suspended because it lacked air conditioning, while Italian singer Loredana Berte canceled a scheduled concert in Bergamo due to the weather.

Hospitals and workplaces also reported difficulties. Patients at Baggiovara Hospital in Modena said temperatures in the emergency internal medicine ward reached 29C (84.2F), while labor unions denounced "unbearable temperatures" inside museums in Florence.

The consumer association Assoutenti estimated that households could face monthly expenses of up to €600 (about $683) because of increased electricity use for air conditioning, higher water consumption, and additional spending on cooling products.