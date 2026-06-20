Italian Premier Meloni hits back at Trump over renewed criticism of Rome's stance during Iran war 'President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless,’ Giorgia Meloni says

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday responded to fresh criticism from US President Donald Trump, rejecting his remarks about her popularity and Italy’s position regarding US military operations linked to Iran.

“President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless,” Meloni said on social media platform Instagram.

“My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done,” she said.

Meloni also responded to Trump's criticism of US military facilities in Italy, saying their use is governed by bilateral agreements.

“Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister,” she said.

“Italy remains a sovereign nation,” Meloni said, and added: "In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours."

The exchange followed comments posted by Trump on Truth Social, in which he claimed Meloni had repeatedly sought a photo with him during the recent G7 summit in France and accused her of refusing US requests related to efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Trump also criticized Italy for not allowing the US to use Italian landing strips and runways, describing it as “a great logistical inconvenience,” and stressed that Washington contributes heavily to Italy’s security through NATO.

The US president further claimed that Meloni was seeking to restore ties with him after the United States had “defeated Iran militarily,” an assertion he linked to her domestic political standing.