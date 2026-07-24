Bill would presume that offenders aged 14-18 can understand nature and consequences of their actions unless proven otherwise

Italian government moves to change criminal liability rules for minors Bill would presume that offenders aged 14-18 can understand nature and consequences of their actions unless proven otherwise

Italy’s right-wing coalition government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has approved a bill shifting the burden of proof in determining the criminal responsibility of minors aged 14 to 18.

The draft legislation would amend Article 98 of the Italian Penal Code, which governs the criminal capacity of minors, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday.

Justice Minister Carlo Nordio said the measure neither lowers the age of criminal responsibility, which remains 14, nor increases penalties for minors.

“The new provision concerns the presumption of criminal responsibility,” Nordio told a news conference following the Cabinet meeting.

Under the current system, he said, the criminal capacity of a minor must be established separately in each case, based on whether the offender was capable of understanding the nature and consequences of the act and controlling their conduct.

The bill would reverse that presumption, treating people aged 14 to 18 as having such capacity unless evidence obtained through investigations or assessments ordered by prosecutors or judges proves otherwise.

Meloni defended the measure in a video message, saying those who commit assaults, robberies, or acts of vandalism “must always pay the price,” even if they are 15 or 16.

She said the bill primarily targets people who exploit minors for criminal activities, as well as young offenders who believe they can act with impunity.

The opposition Democratic Party (PD), however, accused the government of resorting to propaganda and repression instead of addressing the underlying causes of youth hardship.

PD lawmaker Matteo Mauri said the measure risked “criminalizing an entire generation” rather than investing in prevention, education, and social inclusion.

Save the Children also criticized the bill, warning that it could encourage authorities to respond to adolescent wrongdoing in the same way as adult crime without considering the vulnerability of minors at a critical stage of development.

The organization argued that the criminal responsibility of those aged 14 to 18 should continue to be assessed individually and called for stronger educational and preventive measures for children involved in crime.

The bill must be debated and approved by both chambers of Italy’s parliament before becoming law.