'We must move forward in Gaza, we must move forward in Lebanon,' Tajani says

Italian foreign minister urges Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon 'We must move forward in Gaza, we must move forward in Lebanon,' Tajani says

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Monday called on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, saying momentum from the newly announced US-Iran deal should be carried forward into ceasefire efforts in Gaza and Lebanon.

"The hope is to achieve peace, but it is not easy. We must start with a ceasefire, and then we must move forward at the diplomatic level to do what is necessary. We must move forward in Gaza, we must move forward in Lebanon," Tajani said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg.

While voicing Italy's readiness to do its part in Lebanon, he called on Hezbollah to stop attacks against Israel and urged Israel to halt all attacks on Beirut.

"We support efforts toward a ceasefire. This (US-Iran deal) is a positive decision. We must move forward and, at the diplomatic level, try to encourage strengthening the agreement. Also in Lebanon, there must be a ceasefire," Tajani said.

Tajani also expressed Italy's readiness to act within an international framework and operate jointly with naval forces.

"We support freedom of navigation, so Italy can do what is necessary," he said.

On Sunday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the US and Iran had reached a peace agreement ending military operations on multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

Sharif, whose country mediated the talks, said a signing ceremony for the agreement is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

Both the US and Iran later confirmed that they reached a framework agreement to end the war.