Israeli diplomat mocks Macron amid France’s push for UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon Earlier, French foreign minister called Israel's deeper presence in Lebanese territory a ‘major mistake’

An Israeli diplomat in Geneva mocked French President Emmanuel Macron by sharing a video of violent celebrations in Paris, amid France's push for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Israel’s military operations in Lebanon.

Quoting a post carrying Macron’s photo along with the request for a UN Security Council meeting, Waleed Gadban shared a video of a crowd celebrating Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League win around a burnt vehicle.

“Meanwhile in Paris,” he said on US social media platform X.

Earlier, France's foreign minister described Israel's military operations in Lebanon as “extremely concerning” and revealed the request for an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

Jean-Noel Barrot told BFMTV that he has “requested an emergency meeting of the UNSC” focused on Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

“Nothing can justify the prolongation of military operations in Lebanon and its increasingly deep occupation of Lebanese territory,” Barrot said, calling the situation “extremely concerning.” He added that Israel's actions amounted to “a major mistake.”