Ireland begins EU Council presidency as Zelenskyy attends Dublin ceremony

Ireland has officially begun its presidency of the Council of the European Union, with Prime Minister Micheal Martin using the opening ceremony in Dublin to reaffirm the country's role at the heart of the European project and its commitment to Ukraine.

The event on Wednesday was attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Antonio Costa as Ireland assumed the rotating presidency, which it will hold until December 2026.

Opening the ceremony, Martin welcomed Costa and Zelenskyy before reflecting on Ireland's place within the EU. He said Ireland's "emergence as a modern open economy and society is deeply intertwined" with its membership of the bloc.

"Ireland has always been a deeply European country," Martin said, describing it as "a beacon of hope for the transformative potential of the European appeal."

He also reiterated Ireland's support for Ukraine as Russia's invasion continues. "We will stand unswervingly by the people of Ukraine," Martin said, adding that Ireland was "determined to ensure Ukraine get the peace and justice they deserve."

Zelenskyy congratulated Ireland on assuming the presidency, describing it as "a great responsibility," and thanked the country for its continued backing of Ukraine.

He said Ireland had stood by Ukraine from the "very beginning" of Russia's full-scale invasion. "We must protect lives and our values from Russia's anti-European aggression and when we face many other challenges, both in international affairs and at the national level," Zelenskyy said.

Costa praised Ireland's record within the European Union, saying the country had "consistently been at the forefront" of efforts to uphold the "principles at the core of international rules-based order."

On the Middle East, Costa said lasting peace and stability "can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy, not violence."

He reiterated the EU's backing for a two-state solution "in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," with Israel and Palestine existing as "two democratic states... living side-by-side in peace, within secure and recognized borders."

During a joint news conference with Martin, Costa also highlighted EU enlargement, saying the Irish Presidency would play "a crucial role" in advancing accession talks with candidate countries.

He singled out Montenegro, saying: "I think it is possible to finalise the accession negotiations with Montenegro before the end of the Irish Presidency. No pressure!"

Looking ahead, Costa said reaching an agreement on the EU's next long-term budget by the end of the year would be one of the bloc's biggest challenges.

"We need to reach an agreement on our next long-term budget by the end of this year. Not just any budget, but one that has the resources it needs to deliver on what our citizens expect from us," he said.

He called on the Irish Presidency to maintain momentum in negotiations and present revised proposals in October, including plans for new EU revenue sources.

