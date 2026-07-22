Iraqi premier appoints new counterterrorism, federal police chiefs Security reshuffle names Zaid al-Moussawi to head Counter Terrorism Service, Mohammed al-Fahd to lead Federal Police

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Wednesday appointed Lt. Gen. Zaid Houshi Khalaf al-Moussawi as head of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) and Lt. Gen. Mohammed Qassim al-Fahd as commander of the Federal Police Forces, in a major security reshuffle.

The appointments were made by al-Zaidi in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, according to a security source cited by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Iraqi sources confirmed that both commanders have assumed their new posts.

The CTS confirmed that Moussawi had officially taken over as the agency’s chief, succeeding Lt. Gen. Karim al-Tamimi.

According to a CTS statement, Moussawi said his new role builds on his previous efforts during operations to liberate Iraqi territory and combat terrorist groups.

He pledged to continue developing the agency’s capabilities at all levels, enhance its operational readiness and pursue the remaining terrorist cells in coordination with other military and security formations.

Moussawi was appointed as the CTS security deputy chief in May before being promoted to head the agency.

Fahd previously commanded the Special Division responsible for securing Baghdad’s Green Zone before his appointment to lead the Federal Police Forces.

The CTS is one of Iraq’s leading security institutions and played a central role in military operations against the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group. It continues to conduct operations against the group’s remaining cells in coordination with other Iraqi security forces.

The Federal Police Forces operate under the Interior Ministry and are responsible for maintaining public security, enforcing the law, combating crime and terrorism, supporting local police units and participating in joint security operations.