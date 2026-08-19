The Financial Times says Iranian forces assessed potential targets in southeastern Europe as Tehran prepares options for renewed conflict

Iran weighs strikes on US military targets in Europe if war escalates: Report The Financial Times says Iranian forces assessed potential targets in southeastern Europe as Tehran prepares options for renewed conflict

Iran has considered striking US military assets in Europe if US President Donald Trump escalates the war, as Tehran weighs options to expand the conflict beyond the Middle East, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

Citing two people close to the Iranian government, the British daily said Iranian forces had assessed potential strikes on US assets in southeastern European countries, including Bulgaria, which last month approved the use of its Bezmer air base by US refueling aircraft.

Cyprus, where a British air base was hit by a drone in March, has also been considered among potential targets in the event of a renewed US offensive, according to one of the sources.

Iranian forces have separately examined the possibility of targeting subsea fiber-optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz in the event of further escalation, the report said.

One source told the Financial Times that Tehran was preparing options to expand the conflict if Trump followed through on previous threats to attack Iranian infrastructure.

“Should the US go too far, Iran will defend itself at any price, go beyond the region and hit Europe too,” the source said.

The report comes as negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz remain stalled and prospects for renewed Tehran-Washington talks have dimmed.

Trump said Tuesday that there were “no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled” with Tehran.

Iranian military officials have previously warned that any military base used to launch attacks against Iranian territory could be considered a target.

The report also cited military experts as saying that Iran has missiles capable of reaching parts of southern and southeastern Europe, although their effectiveness and accuracy could decline at longer ranges.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war and paving the way for a broader agreement, but the arrangement later broke down amid mutual accusations of violations and renewed hostilities.

Diplomatic efforts have since failed to produce a breakthrough on reopening the Strait of Hormuz or resuming negotiations on a broader agreement.