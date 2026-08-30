Frostadottir says Iceland will not revisit EU membership, will deepen ties with partners through European Economic Area

Iceland government respects EU referendum ‘No’ vote, prime minister says Frostadottir says Iceland will not revisit EU membership, will deepen ties with partners through European Economic Area

Iceland’s government said Sunday it will respect a referendum in which voters rejected resuming talks on joining the European Union, while pledging to keep close ties with Brussels through existing agreements.

Final results released by public broadcaster RUV showed 52.8% voted No and 47.2% Yes. Turnout was 82.5%, higher than the 80.2% recorded in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir welcomed the strong turnout at a news conference in Reykjavik and said her government would honor the result. She added that the narrow margin makes it important to respect both sides.

“We will continue to actively defend Iceland’s interests. I do not see this as a step backwards. If anything, it is a step forward, as it has confirmed the will of most parties in Parliament and the public to continue cooperating with the European Union,” she said, according to RUV.

Frostadottir said the issue of EU membership would not return under the current government and that it would instead focus on strengthening cooperation with the EU under existing agreements by bolstering Iceland’s position within the European Economic Area.

The government did not indicate whether it would formally withdraw Iceland’s 2009 EU membership application after the referendum. "We will consult with Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on the best way to close this chapter. We are not making any firm decisions on that at this point,” the prime minister said.

Foreign Minister Katrin Gunnarsdottir said EU membership was never the goal in itself, but a means to greater prosperity and economic stability. She asked the Foreign Affairs Committee to meet Monday to review next steps and said Iceland would continue to meet its international commitments, deepen Atlantic cooperation and strengthen national defense.

Iceland applied for EU membership in 2009 after its banking system collapsed during the global financial crisis. Accession negotiations began in 2010 but were suspended three years later when a euroskeptic government took office. The talks have remained frozen since then, though Iceland never formally withdrew its application.