'The Presidency welcomes the announcement of the Government of Hungary to discontinue the withdrawal of Hungary from the Rome Statute and to remain as a State Party,' says International Criminal Court

ICC assembly welcomes Hungary's decision to remain party to Rome Statute 'The Presidency welcomes the announcement of the Government of Hungary to discontinue the withdrawal of Hungary from the Rome Statute and to remain as a State Party,' says International Criminal Court

The Presidency of the Assembly of States Parties to the International Criminal Court (ICC) welcomed Hungary's decision to remain a State Party to the Rome Statute on Monday, following Budapest's announcement that it would suspend its withdrawal proceedings.

“The Presidency welcomes the announcement of the Government of Hungary to discontinue the withdrawal of Hungary from the Rome Statute and to remain as a State Party,” the ICC said in a press release.

It added that the decision was important for “ensuring accountability for the gravest crimes and strengthening the international legal order.”

The assembly also congratulated the Hungarian government, calling the move a contribution to support for multilateral institutions.

The Assembly of States Parties is the management oversight and legislative body of the ICC, composed of representatives of states that have ratified and acceded to the Rome Statute.

Its presidency currently includes representatives from Finland, Poland, and Sierra Leone, according to the statement.