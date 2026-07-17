Hungary launches probe into former foreign minister over alleged Russia ties Premier Peter Magyar says investigation involves classified documents, declines further details

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said an investigation has been launched into former Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s relations with Russia but declined to disclose further details, the news outlet Hungarian Conservative reported.

“There are classified documents, there are Foreign Ministry documents and other kinds of documents. When there is something to tell the public, we will do so,” Magyar said at a government briefing Thursday.

He said the investigation involves classified Foreign Ministry and other official documents.

Magyar said he did not want to “prejudge the case” and gave no further information about the investigation.

According to the report, the announcement follows media reports published earlier this year alleging that Szijjarto shared information with Russian officials during his time as foreign minister.

The report said Szijjarto previously rejected parts of those reports as “fake news” and said maintaining contacts with Russian, US, Turkish and Israeli counterparts was part of normal diplomatic practice.

The investigation was announced two days after Szijjarto said he was leaving parliament to join Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD in an international executive role.