Dispute follows ultimatum issued by prime minister, calling on several public officials and senior officeholders, including president, to leave public office by May 31

Hungarian government to seek constitutional changes if president rejects resignation calls Dispute follows ultimatum issued by prime minister, calling on several public officials and senior officeholders, including president, to leave public office by May 31

Hungary's government will seek constitutional changes if President Tamas Sulyok refuses to resign, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said Monday.

Magyar made the remarks after meeting Sulyok at Budapest's Sandor Palace alongside Justice Minister Marta Gorog, according to the Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet.

The dispute follows an ultimatum issued by the prime minister, who had called on several public officials and senior officeholders, including the president, to leave public office by May 31.

After Sulyok remained in office, Magyar said the government was prepared to pursue constitutional measures against him.

"I called on Tamas Sulyok today as well," Magyar said at a press conference following the meeting.

He added that he would inform the government so it could begin proceedings to amend Hungary's Fundamental Law.

Demonstrators also gathered outside the presidential palace during the meeting, with some expressing support for Sulyok and others calling for his resignation.

Sulyok has repeatedly rejected calls to resign and has said he would not yield to political pressure.

The developments drew criticism from the opposition conservative party Fidesz, which accused Magyar of exerting unlawful pressure on the president.

In a statement, Fidesz said it stood by Sulyok and argued that public officials' terms of office are determined by Hungary's constitutional order rather than political ultimatums.