- 'As academics, we are concerned that Ghent University’s disciplinary proceedings against Dr. Cofnas appear to constitute retaliation,' says letter

Hundreds of academics express support for American scholar who publicly accused late professor Arday of plagiarism - 'As academics, we are concerned that Ghent University’s disciplinary proceedings against Dr. Cofnas appear to constitute retaliation,' says letter

More than 800 academics from around the world have urged Ghent University in Belgium to protect Nathan Cofnas, who accused the late Cambridge professor Jason Arday of plagiarism, from punishment.

In an open letter, 810 academics as of Tuesday expressed concern about Ghent University’s disciplinary proceedings against the American scholar who was suspended last week.

"As academics, we are concerned that Ghent University’s disciplinary proceedings against Dr. Cofnas appear to constitute retaliation, at least in part, for publicizing academic misconduct that occurred in British universities," said the letter.

It noted that the ability to scrutinize the scholarship of other academics, regardless of their position or status, is an essential component of academic freedom.

"This must include the freedom to provide evidence of academic misconduct, such as plagiarism and fabrication. The pursuit of truth depends on rigorous self-policing by academics," it said. “Therefore we urge Ghent University to protect Dr Cofnas from being punished for exercising his academic freedom."

Arday, 41, rose to prominence after becoming Cambridge's youngest Black professor in 2023. The son of Ghanaian immigrants, Arday grew up in a working-class family in south London. His career came under intense scrutiny in July after allegations of plagiarism emerged alongside questions about elements of his academic record and personal story.

Arday resigned from Cambridge on Aug. 5, and one week later, the university said it would investigate his appointment. Two days later, Aug. 14, Arday was found dead at his home in south London. Police said his death was being treated as unexpected but was not believed to be suspicious.

Cofnas, a self-defined "race realist," argued in a 2024 blog post that Black people have lower average intelligence than white people, and that in a meritocracy there would be "close to zero" Black professors at Harvard University.

In a Thursday statement, Ghent University said that it had launched a "preliminary disciplinary investigation" against a postdoctoral researcher, though without naming Cofnas, and had also suspended him "as a precautionary measure."

*Seyma Erkul Dayanc contributed​​​​​​​ this story