Hundreds march to Israeli embassy in Athens in support of Palestinian resistance Crowd includes pro-Palestinian activists from left-wing parties, progressive associations and advocacy groups

Hundreds of people marched to the Israeli embassy in the Greek capital Athens late Thursday in support of Palestinians and the resistance in Gaza.



The crowd, which included pro-Palestinian activists from various left-wing parties, progressive associations and groups, chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags during the march.



Speaking to Anadolu, participant Yannis Theodorakis said Israel was violating international law by preventing humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.



“Unfortunately, most EU countries limit themselves to condemning the ongoing Israeli genocide of the Palestinians. This is not sufficient obviously. I believe all free countries should unite to press Israel diplomatically to stop the genocide,” he said.



Another participant, Makis Lapiez, said Palestinians were fighting to reclaim occupied land.



“This is a matter of land that was stolen. When your country is taken away from you, you should put a fight. Israelis, with support of the great powers, occupied Palestine. Just like we (Greeks) fought for our freedom during the WWII, Palestinians are fighting to liberate their land,” he said.