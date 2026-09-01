Hundreds arrested, dozens of weapons seized at London’s Notting Hill Carnival Offenses include drug possession and supply, assaults, weapons possession, sexual offenses and public order violations, say Metropolitan Police

Police said Tuesday that 636 people were arrested and dozens of weapons seized during London’s two-day Notting Hill Carnival, while one person died following a chase involving officers.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said officers arrested 242 people on Sunday and another 394 on Monday during the carnival, which is dubbed as Europe’s largest street festival.

Of the total arrests, 193 were made on approaches to the event, while the remainder took place within the carnival area, the statement said.

The Metropolitan Police said offenses included possession and supply of drugs, assaults, including attacks on emergency workers, possession of weapons, sexual offenses and public order violations.

“The use of live facial recognition technology was expanded this year, leading to 214 alerts, 121 arrests and 86 registered sex offenders being stopped and spoken to,” the statement said.

It added that seven registered sex offenders were found to be breaching their conditions or notification requirements and were arrested.

“Stop and search was used extensively as part of the proactive policing approach. It resulted in 68 weapons, including a handgun, being found,” the statement added.

Police said Monday that a man died after entering a canal off Kensal Road following a chase with officers who had stopped him from entering the event.