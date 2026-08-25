Germany, France and Spain account for more than 25,000 deaths as experts warn toll likely to rise with August figures

Heat waves linked to at least 35,000 excess deaths across Europe: Report Germany, France and Spain account for more than 25,000 deaths as experts warn toll likely to rise with August figures

At least 35,000 more people than expected have died during four consecutive heat waves across Europe this summer, according to incomplete figures covering about half the continent.

Germany, France and Spain alone have recorded more than 25,000 excess deaths, with experts warning the final toll is likely to rise as August data is compiled, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

Germany has reported the highest figure, with an estimated 14,000 heat-related deaths between April 6-Aug. 9.

The Berlin-based Robert Koch Institute said 9,600 people died during one week in late June, when temperatures exceeded 40C (104F) at 46 weather stations.

Spain has recorded 4,947 deaths attributed to heat since May, according to its mortality monitoring system, surpassing its previous annual record of 4,520 in 2022.

France reported 7,300 excess deaths between late May and July 22, although the figure includes deaths from all causes and is based on data covering about 80% of mortality.

Other countries have also reported significant increases. England recorded 2,877 heat-associated deaths during the May and June heat waves, while Belgium reported 1,222 excess deaths between June 18-29.

In the Netherlands, at least 900 more people than usual died between June 22-July 5. Modeling estimated 1,070 excess deaths in Poland and about 220 in Switzerland during the late-June heat wave.

Heat is often not recorded as the direct cause of death. Instead, extreme temperatures can worsen existing cardiovascular, respiratory and other health conditions.

Scientists say human-caused global warming is making extreme heat events more frequent and intense. Final figures are expected to take weeks or months to emerge.