Nearly 3,000 deaths recorded in region during extreme heat period from June 22 to June 28

Heat wave deaths more than double normal levels in Paris, surrounding areas Nearly 3,000 deaths recorded in region during extreme heat period from June 22 to June 28

A heat wave in France led to a sharp rise in deaths, with mortality in the Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris and its surrounding suburbs, more than doubling compared with normal levels, according to Public Health France.

The health agency said nearly 3,000 deaths were recorded in the region during the 22-28 June extreme heat period.

Public Health France reported “very high excess mortality” during the heat wave, with deaths rising 122% above the expected level.

The agency said this represented 1,565 more deaths than would normally have been expected during the same period.

The figures were released in an updated regional report published Friday, highlighting the impact of the exceptional heat wave on public health in Ile-de-France.

Authorities continue to monitor the effects of extreme temperatures as heat waves become an increasing health concern.