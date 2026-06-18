UK Health Security Agency warns of growing pressure on health services as temperatures rise across London and southern England, with heatwave conditions likely into next week

Heat returns to UK as health warnings issued across London, south-east UK Health Security Agency warns of growing pressure on health services as temperatures rise across London and southern England, with heatwave conditions likely into next week

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber heat-health alerts across London and large parts of southern and eastern England as a developing heatwave is expected to push temperatures above 30C (86F) in the coming days.

The warnings, which also cover southwest England, will remain in effect from Thursday afternoon until Tuesday evening. Yellow alerts have also been issued for parts of the Midlands over the same period.

Temperatures are forecast to rise sharply on Friday, potentially reaching 31C (88F) in southern and eastern areas, before climbing again on Sunday and Monday, when isolated locations could see temperatures of 32-33C (90-91F).

Amber alerts indicate that high temperatures are likely to place significant pressure on health and social care services, with increased risks particularly for people aged over 65 and those with underlying health conditions.

Thursday is expected to bring temperatures of 25-28C (77-82F) across many parts of southern and central England, along with sunshine and scattered showers, some of them heavy and thundery. Cooler and more unsettled conditions are forecast further north and west.

Forecasters say there is a growing likelihood that some areas could meet official heatwave criteria, defined as three consecutive days above region-specific temperature thresholds.

While temperatures may briefly ease on Saturday, the hot spell is expected to return early next week, with uncertainty remaining over how long conditions will persist.