Heat causes more than 5,000 deaths annually in France, Oxfam warns NGO says increasingly frequent heatwaves becoming major public health threat, exposing social inequalities

Heat-related illnesses cause an estimated 5,398 deaths annually in France, according to an Oxfam report released Thursday, which warned that increasingly frequent heatwaves linked to climate change are becoming a major public health threat.

The report described recurring heatwaves as a “public health time bomb” and argued that current public policies remain insufficient to address the growing risks.

According to Oxfam, the impact of extreme heat extends beyond dehydration among older people.

The organization said heat increases the risk of death from heart attacks by 7% during the hottest 1% of days each year, while heatwaves lasting more than seven days raise the risk of acute kidney failure by 70%.

The report also highlighted inequalities in exposure to extreme heat.

Oxfam said heat was 31% more deadly in the 10 poorest departments in mainland France and Corsica in 2025 than in the 10 wealthiest departments.

“There's an urgent need to act,” Robin Ehl, Oxfam France's advocacy and campaigns officer, told France Inter, calling for faster renovation of poorly insulated housing.

The NGO also warned that climate change is placing additional pressure on the healthcare system, noting that 37% of hospitals in mainland France and Corsica are located in flood-prone areas.

Cecile Duflot, executive director of Oxfam France, said younger people are often overlooked in heat prevention policies despite being increasingly affected by extreme temperatures.

“We have a cold weather plan, but we do not have a comprehensive heat plan,” she told France Inter.

Oxfam said climate, health and social crises are becoming increasingly interconnected and called for greater investment in adaptation measures.